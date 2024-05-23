Keisean Nixon on re-signing with Packers: ‘I didn’t want to go nowhere else’

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon didn’t want to leave in free agency and is glad he’s back in Green Bay on a new three-year deal.

Nixon and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst agreed to a deal worth $18 million with $6.5 million guaranteed in March.

“I’m happy I’m back here,” Nixon said Tuesday. “This is where I wanted to be. I didn’t want to go nowhere else. I’m happy my agent and Gutey and them got everything done. Here for at least another three (years).”

Nixon, an All-Pro kickoff returner for the Packers each of the last two years, served as the team’s primary slot cornerback in 2023. He’ll be expected to keep the job in 2024 under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Nixon said he has experience working in a defensive scheme similar to Hafley’s from previous seasons with the Raiders.

“I’m comfortable with (the scheme),” Nixon said. “I like Coach Haf and what’s he’s bringing to the table and his design of the defense. It’ll a little different than how I played it, but it makes sense.”

Asked about the aggressiveness of the defense, Nixon said, “Yeah, run and hit, for sure.”

Nixon also said he’s getting familiar with the new NFL kickoff rules and trying to learn more by watching XFL film.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be good. They have to give me the ball, so we’ll see,” Nixon said.

Hear more from Nixon below:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire