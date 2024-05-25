'Keep Ten Hag!' - fans react to Man Utd's FA Cup win

Erik ten Hag went into the FA Cup final with the growing expectation that he will be sacked as manager by Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe - irrespective of the outcome.

But some fans streaming out of Wembley after United's impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City insisted: Ten Hag must stay.

"It'll be heartbreaking if he goes," Daniel Simpson told BBC Sport.

"All we've done since Sir Alex Ferguson left is chop and change the manager. When is it all going to end?

"There hasn't been anyone who has been in charge for three years or longer."

Ten Hag was lifted off his feet and carried on to the pitch in celebration by defender Lisandro Martinez when the final whistle sounded on a truly remarkable FA Cup final.

United, who finished 31 points behind champions City in the Premier League, raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to first-half goals by Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Substitute Jeremy Doku gave City hope with a late strike, but United held on for their 13th FA Cup triumph and first since 2016.

Ten Hag is two years into a three-year contract, but Simpson added: "We have got to keep him. Give him another season to show what he can do."

Daniel Simpson outside Wembley after Manchester United's win over Manchester City

'Completely unexpected'

Ten Hag became United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 when he took charge after the 2021-22 season.

The Old Trafford side have reached three Wembley cup finals and won two trophies in two seasons under the Dutchman.

However, the former Ajax boss faced criticism after the team finished eighth in the Premier League, outside the European places.

Saturday's win meant they will join Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League next season.

"It's completely unexpected," United fan Mathew Yardley said about the victory over City.

"We did very well. Not conceding after 12 seconds - like we did in last year's final - was a positive and it just got better and better.

"Changing managers all the time doesn't work. I'd give Ten Hag one more season."

Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat has a selfie with fans after the Red Devils won the FA Cup

'One of the hardest jobs in football'

Husband and wife Ludovic and Valerie Brochard from Mauritius were rivals at Wembley, with United fan Ludovic and City supporter Valerie turning up in their club colours.

"My dad told me to support a good team...so I chose Manchester City," said Valerie.

But it was Ludovic who had the last laugh and, when asked about Ten Hag's future, added: "He needs to stay. It took Manchester City time to win all their trophies and Ten Hag needs time. It doesn't happen overnight."

In 2016, United won the FA Cup and two days later sacked manager Louis van Gaal.

Thomas Mansell said it would be "disheartening" if United did the same to Ten Hag.

"I think he's had a lot thrown at him - all the injuries he has had to deal with has not helped," he added.

Kyle Evans, who travelled from Rhyl with his son 11-year-old son Isaac to be at Wembley, is another who believes it would be wrong to change the manager before the end of his contract.

"If United had got rid of Fergie after two seasons, we wouldn't have won all those trophies and dominated English football for so long," added Kyle.

"The United manager's job is one of the hardest in football. I think Ten Hag deserves more time."

Husband and wife Ludovic and Valerie Brochard show their colours outside Wembley

Manchester United Benjamin Rock celebrated the all-Manchester FA Cup final by painting United and City fans together outside Wembley.