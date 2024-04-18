Who would you like to keep at Livingston?

[BBC]

With several players out of contract in the summer, clubs up and down the country are considering who they want to be involved next season.

Livingston's slim chances of staying in the Premiership mean an overhaul is likely, with Joel Nouble, Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson all earmarked for departure.

Other names set to leave include Michael Nottingham, Andrew Shinnie, Mikey Devlin, Jack Hamilton, Kurtis Guthrie, Christian Montano and Sean Kelly.

Who would you like to keep, and who would you be happy to wave goodbye to?

Let us know.