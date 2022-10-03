Keep the faith: Brent Venables is still the right man for the job

It’s been a rough couple of weeks in Norman, Oklahoma. After looking like a College Football Playoff contender against Nebraska in week three, the Oklahoma Sooners have stumbled in Big 12 play, losing two straight games against Kansas State and TCU.

A lot of people are saying that bowl eligibility is in question because the schedule looks harder and that Venables needs a few years to get his guys together.

I disagree.

There is more than enough talent on this roster to recover and make a run for the Big 12 title. This fanbase spent all offseason gushing about how much work these young men have put in the weight room and on the practice field.

This is where all that hard work comes into play.

Without Dillon Gabriel, the Texas Longhorns are the better team, especially if Quinn Ewers does return this Saturday. However, if Sooners fans believe in Brent Venables, they should be raring to go for the Red River Showdown.

Why?

For the first time in the Venables era, the Oklahoma Sooners are underdogs. The players see that. They will be angered by it. Fueled by it.

As for the funk that appears to be hanging over the team, a little good old-fashioned hate is the perfect remedy. I’m not sure what the issue was against TCU, but everyone will put everything they have into preparing for this upcoming game.

A win against Texas is something that could save the season.

Oklahoma opened Big 12 play 0-2 in 2020 and still won the Big 12. Have faith in the coaching staff. If they can’t deal with tough times in the Big 12, they won’t be able to do it in the SEC. The next few weeks will be an opportunity for Venables and the rest of the coaching staff to show if they can return from the depths of despair.

Everything Brent Venables had to say following Oklahoma's loss to TCU

5 takeaways from Oklahoma's demoralizing loss to the TCU Horned Frogs

