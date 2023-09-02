KCD head coach Matthew Jones talks 100th win
After his KCD Bearcats defeated the DeSales Colts 24-23 in overtime, KCD head coach Matthew Jones talked about what it means to get his 100th win.
After his KCD Bearcats defeated the DeSales Colts 24-23 in overtime, KCD head coach Matthew Jones talked about what it means to get his 100th win.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Travis Kelce is getting nervous about Chris Jones' holdout.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
Andy Behrens grades the final mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, as some teams excelled and others fell short.
"The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso."
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.
The Dolphins' running back situation isn't great going into the season.