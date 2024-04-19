Who will KC Chiefs pick in next week’s NFL Draft? Our final mock predicts a tackle

Everyone loves mock drafts.

Even Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a fan.

OK, that’s a stretch. But make no mistake: Reid sees the various NFL Draft projections, especially when it comes to his team.

“I’m not sure that I’ve as many mock drafts going on as there are right now,” the coach said earlier this week. “It’s amazing the amount of mock drafts out there. I’ve got to give the guys credit, they’re all a little different. Some guys are on their third first-round mock draft.”

And some, like The Star, are on their fourth.

We conclude our month-long series of projections inside the Chiefs’ war room with this final pre-draft prognostication. As in the previous exercises, this one simply assigns a player to each of the Chiefs’ draft positions, and doesn’t account for possible trades.

Our earlier mocks, including two authored by fellow Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell, had the Chiefs selecting a wide receiver or tackle with their first pick.

This final projection stays that course ... and projects that the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will draw from a familiar source:

ROUND 1 (32nd OVERALL): TYLER GUYTON, T, OKLAHOMA

The Chiefs could re-sign Donovan Smith or elevate Wanya Morris to become their starting left tackle.

There is uncertainty here, in other words, so we’re using this first-round pick to cover our bases. We’ve been hearing how this a good draft for receiver depth, but that’s also true of the tackle position on the offensive line.

There will be quality available late in the first round — and if Guyton remains on the board, he could be snapped up by the Chiefs.

A superb athlete, Gutyon started his college career at TCU, where he split time between H-back and offensive line. He even caught a touchdown pass in a game as a freshman.

After two years in Fort Worth, Guyton transferred to Oklahoma, where he started at both right and left tackle over the past two seasons. Standing 6-foot-8, 312 pounds, he projects as a high-level pass protector.

Notable: The Chiefs have developed an Interstate-35 pipeline with the Sooners. Morris, center Creed Humphrey, long-snapper James Winchester and former tackle Orlando Brown Jr. all wore the OU crimson and cream, as did guard Trey Smith before transferring to Tennessee.

ROUND 2 (64th): ROMAN WILSON, WR, MICHIGAN

A field-stretching wide receiver who is coming off a national championship season for the Wolverines, Wilson could have an impact similar to Rashee Rice’s as a Chiefs rookie.

Wilson led Michigan with 48 receptions and 16.4 yards per reception in a second-team All-Big Ten season, and the Wolverines averaged only 214 passing yards per game.

A productive cornerback throughout his four years at Mizzou, Abrams-Draine helped the Tigers to an 11-2 record. He topped the SEC with 13 passes defended and led the Tigers with four interceptions.

The Chiefs lost a good one in free agent L’Jarius Sneed, creating space in this position group. A drafted player could be in the mix to become the Chiefs’ third cornerback.

ROUND 4 (131st) MEKHI WINGO , DT, LSU

After selecting a Mizzou product in the third round, the Chiefs take another one. Wingo, a St. Louis product, spent his first season with the Tigers. He played in all 12 games before transferring to LSU.

Draft analysts note Wingo offsets his smallish 6-0, 285-pound frame with a quick first step and high motor. Wingo impressed teams when he decided to play in LSU’s bowl after undergoing surgery in October.

ROUND 5 (158th): ERICK ALL , TE, IOWA

All spent his first four years at Michigan, turning in his biggest season in 2021: 38 receptions for 437 yards. He’s dealt with injuries each of the last two years, undergoing back surgery in 2022.

A torn ACL cost him the season’s final seven games last season at Iowa. He was on his way to a big campaign, too, with 21 receptions and three touchdowns before the injury. All can make the tough catches and is a good blocker.

ROUND 5 (173rd): ANTHONY GOULD, WR, OREGON STATE

Terrific speed and a good route-running make Gould a solid Day 3 selection. And the Chiefs are unlikely to stop at one wide receiver in this draft.

Gould spent much of his youth at Fort Leavenworth, and his mother is a retired Army master sergeant. He started his prep career at Leavenworth High before transferring to a school in Oregon. He’s been an All-Pac 12 return specialist and averaged 16.3 yards on 44 receptions for the Beavers last season.

ROUND 7 (221st): MYLES COLE , DE, TEXAS TECH

Cole played his first four years at Louisiana-Monroe and the next two at Texas Tech, where he was honorable mention All-Big 12 last season after recording 3 1/2 sacks.

At 6-6, 278 pounds, Cole looks the part and could be molded into an effective NFL edge rusher.

