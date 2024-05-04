KC-area prospects receive 2024 NBA Combine invites

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will have several reasons to pay attention to the 2024 NBA Combine and the NBA Draft in June.

Kansas routinely has players in the draft every year and Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar are going to the Combine for the Jayhawks.

Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from three en route to a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection.

McCullar battled a bone bruise in his knee late in the season and missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. He still ended the season on the All-Big 12 First Team and as an honorable mention All-American averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds, and shooting 45.4% from the field and 33% from three.

The graduate senior entered the draft process last season before returning to KU for another year and is a four-time All-Big 12 guard after spending his first four seasons at Texas Tech.

Schlagle High alum and Grand Canyon guard Tyon-Grant Foster was also invited to the Combine.

The 6’7 guard has a remarkable story of overcoming two heart surgeries to become the 2024 WAC Player of the Year with 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game this season.

The former Jayhawk also shot 45% from the field, 33% from 3-point range, and 77% from the free-throw line and led the 12-seed Lopers to an upset win over 5-seed Saint Mary’s in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The combine is from May 12 to 19 in Chicago.

