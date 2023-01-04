Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to sack celebration criticism from Jeff Saturday: 'I don't know who [Saturday] is'

New York Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is coming on after a brief adjustment period in the NFL. In his last five games, Thibodeaux has three sacks, a forced fumble and a touchdown.

It hasn't all been positive, though. Thibodeaux received criticism for his celebration after a sack in Week 17. After Thibodeaux took down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles, Thibodeaux started making a pretend snow angel next to Foles on the ground. Thibodeaux did this while Foles writhed on the ground in pain. Foles eventually rode a cart to get back to the locker room.

Colts coach Jeff Saturday wasn't happy with that sequence, calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless and trash." Thibodeaux responded to that comment Wednesday, saying he's never heard of Saturday.

"I don't know who [Jeff Saturday] is. Anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn't really affect me."



The entire sequence was strange. Thibodeaux initially believed the media came up with the narrative that his celebration was trash and said people who haven't played the game shouldn't speak about it. Upon being informed Saturday made those comments, and that Saturday is a former NFL player, Thibodeaux said he was not familiar with Saturday, and that makes his criticism invalid.

Thibodeaux added no one on the Giants took issue with the celebration. He added that it's his job to disrupt the quarterback, but that he never wants to injure other players.

He also said he hopes Foles gets better.

Thibodeaux says he didn't know Nick Foles was injured

Thibodeaux has said multiple times he did not realize Foles was injured after the hit. Immediately following Sunday's game, Thibodeaux said he got off the ground once he realized Foles was hurt. At the time, he added, "I hope [Foles] gets well and I hope he's alright."

That didn't stop Saturday from calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless and trash." Saturday took things a step further, saying he was disappointed in the Colts' offensive line and wished they would have protected their own.