Kawhi Leonard named to All-NBA Second Team

One day after he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league continued to recognize Kawhi Leonard’s incredible season with the Raptors on Thursday.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was named to the All-NBA Second Team, which was actually a first for the All-Star. Leonard was named to the All-NBA First Team twice back when he was with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Leonard joins Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry (all named twice) as the only players in Raptors history to be selected to the All-NBA team.

Despite concerns about the thigh tendinopathy that forced Leonard to miss 73 games in 2017-18, Kawhi brought his A-game when he was traded to Toronto, averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game with the Raptors. He finished the regular season tied for sixth in the league in scoring while ranking seventh in steals per game.

He quickly emerged as one of the greatest players to ever suit up for Toronto, picking up several franchise records en route to leading the club to the Eastern Conference Finals.

But as we know, individual awards mean very little to Leonard. After spending the first seven years of his career with one of the most successful franchises in sports history, Kawhi is focused on winning ships. Nothing more, and nothing less.

And with the Raptors currently in a dog fight for the Eastern Conference crown with the Milwaukee Bucks, the former Spur may have a chance to put another ring on his massive hand. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final goes Thursday night in Milwaukee.

