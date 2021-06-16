Katie Ledecky crushed the competition at Olympic qualifiers with a 13-second victory - and it wasn't even close to her most dominant race

Katie Ledecky. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky crushed her opponents in the 1500m free at US Olympic Team Trials.

But her 13-second win on Thursday wasn't even close to her biggest margin of victory in the event.

The five-time gold medalist won the 1500m free by a whopping 26 seconds back in April.

Katie Ledecky is absolutely unrivaled in the 1500-meter free.

On Tuesday, the five-time Olympic gold medalist proved why the 30-lap race is considered her best event; she bested the field in her US Olympic Team Trials heat by a full 13 seconds.

The second-place finisher - Erica Sullivan - wasn't even in the camera's frame when Ledecky touched the wall to take first place.

Somehow, Ledecky's showing in Omaha, Nebraska, wasn't even her most impressive in the 1500m free. At the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo back in April, the 24-year-old finished the event a whopping 26 seconds ahead of the next-best racer - double her margin of victory from US Olympic Team Trials.

Perhaps her unprecedented slate Tuesday evening was to blame. Ledecky competed in her 1500m free prelim - and beat everyone by 13 seconds - just two hours after winning her heat in the 200m free.

Katie Ledecky. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The back-to-back mimics the jam-packed schedule she intends to take on at the Tokyo games. Ledecky is aiming to compete in four individual events - the 200-, 400-, 800-, and 1500-meter freestyle races - in addition to the 4x200 freestyle relay for Team USA. If all goes as planned, Ledecky will compete for Olympic gold in the 200m free and 1500m within a two-hour span on Wednesday, July 28.

Her program is undoubtedly ambitious, but Ledecky has her eye on making history in her third-career Olympic games. If she goes a perfect six-for-six this summer, only iconic American swimmer Michael Phelps - her former teammate - will have ever earned more gold medals in the history of the Olympic games, making Ledecky the winningest woman ever across all sports at the Olympics.

Katie Ledecky poses with a gold medal. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ledecky will look to lock in her Olympics spot for the 200m and 1500m freestyle in her US Olympic Team Trials finals for both events Wednesday night. Fans can tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET for coverage of the trials and a chance to watch Ledecky wallop the competition in both races.

