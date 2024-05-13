Kate Martin makes Las Vegas Aces roster

Former Iowa guard Kate Martin has made the Las Vegas Aces roster. Things looked promising after the Aces cut their roster down to 12 last week. Now it’s official: Martin is 1 of 144.

Martin beat out a pair of her fellow draftees and free agents that were brought in to training camp for the 12th spot on the team. She made good impressions on her teammates and coaches, and now “The Glue” is “The Ace”.

Martin and the Aces begin their title defense tomorrow at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.

