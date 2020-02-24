Karl Dorrell says CU head coaching job is a dream that 'came true' at introductory press conference
Karl Dorrell spoke with the media monday morning for the first time as Colorado's head football coach. Dorrell, who served as the Buffs' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 1992-93, said the opportunity to return to Boulder was a dream that "came true". He also said that he's "here for the long haul" before laying out his expectations for the program.
