Kareem Hunt re-signs with Browns

Kareem Hunt is back.

Hunt has signed a one-year deal worth $4 million to return to the Browns, according to multiple reports.

Hunt, 28, spent the last four seasons with Cleveland before hitting free agency when his contract expired this offseason. The 2017 third-round pick took visits with the Saints and Colts but ultimately waited for another opportunity.

Now he's found it with his former team.

Hunt tallied 468 yards rushing with three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 210 yards with a TD in 17 games last year. His yards per carry dipped from 4.9 in 2021 to 3.8 in 2022, however.

Even with Hunt on the squad, the Browns plan to keep Jerome Ford as the team's starting running back with Nick Chubb out for the season, according to multiple reports. He rushed for 106 yards on Monday night.

Pierre Strong Jr. is also on Cleveland's 53-man roster at running back.