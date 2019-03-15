Browns RB Kareem Hunt reportedly receives eight-game suspension

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, now with the Browns, reportedly has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 NFL season (AP photo)

New Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt reportedly will be suspended eight games in the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hunt was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when a video surfaced of him hitting a kicking a woman in Cleveland last year. The team released him.

The Browns signed Hunt on a one-year deal this offseason without knowing what type of discipline he might face.



