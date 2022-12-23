Kansas vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Wednesday, December 28

Kansas vs Arkansas AutoZone Liberty Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Kansas vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (6-6), Arkansas (6-6)

Kansas vs Arkansas AutoZone Liberty Bowl 5 Things To Know

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– Whatever happens in this, Kansas has already won. Lance Leipold took the woeful football program to its best season in a long, long time, with the six wins the most in a season in the last 14 years. Win, and it’ll be the first winning season and first bowl win since taking the Insight in 2008.

It hasn’t always been a smooth campaign, but it was the story of the first half of the year. The offense is fun, the defense is … the offense is fun, and the coaching is as good as any in the bowl season.

– Arkansas knows what it’s like to have to fight back from a rough run. Last season was the first winning season since 2016, and head coach Sam Pittman followed it up with a good 6-6 campaign, but an unfulfilling one. There were too many close, tough losses, but it’s here with a chance for back-to-back winning seasons.

The Hogs are missing a whole lot, including defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who’s off to live the life as new the head coach at UNLV. QB KJ Jefferson is back, but there are a slew of key starters transferring or sitting out. The depth is about to be challenged.

– There haven’t been a ton of bowls for Arkansas. over the last ten years, but it’s good when it gets there. The Hogs have won four of their last five – including the Outback last year against Penn State – and five of the last seven.

– Kansas beat Minnesota in the 2008 Insight. That was a long time ago, but the program comes in this on a three-game winning streak and winning five of its last six after dropping the 1981 Hall of Fame to Mississippi State.

– One of the longest running bowls before the big ones, the Liberty has been rolling since 1959. It was on a run of fantastic games with four straight by five points or fewer, and six in seven by eight points or fewer. And then Texas Tech blew past the late Mike Leach’s Mississippi State team – it was missing a few key offensive linemen – 34-7 in last year’s clunker.

Why Kansas Will Win The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Like all Power Five programs, Kansas is missing a few of its players who made the season solid, but again, it’s nothing compared to what the Hogs lost.

The biggest killers missing are in the defensive back seven. Star linebacker Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were the team’s top two tacklers, and the secondary is undergoing a few major changes. Kansas should be able to take advantage of all the new guys.

The Jayhawks led the Big 12 in third down conversions – Arkansas, even with all its parts and despite being amazing at getting to the quarterback, was awful defensively on third downs. They can hit the deep shots, and QB Jalon Daniels and company will keep the offensive pressure on.

Daniels and the ground game should get moving, too. The Hogs were 1-4 when giving up 190 rushing yards or more, the Jayhawks were 5-1 when getting that many or more and …

Why Arkansas Will Win The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The Jayhawks were 1-5 when they didn’t get to 190 rushing yards, but that’s not their problem.

Arkansas might not be anything special defensively other than generate sacks, but the Kansas D really doesn’t stop anyone’s ground game and can’t come up with enough third down stops. The effort is there, and sometimes there are enough takeaways to survive, but there aren’t any tackles for loss.

Arkansas might have lost a ton, but other than C Ricky Stromberg – sort of a big one – the line is intact and the backfield is as solid as any in the bowls. The Kansas D can’t generate the pressure needed to bother KJ Jefferson or slow down star RB Raheim Sanders.

The Jayhawks are 0-5 when allowing 230 rushing yards or more – that shouldn’t be a problem for the Hogs.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Kansas vs Arkansas Prediction, AutoZone Liberty Bowl History

Kansas vs Arkansas AutoZone Liberty Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Neither team will stop the other’s offense.

The Kansas offense didn’t exactly stall after the 5-0 start, but the defense couldn’t hold on at all. The Arkansas defense gave up yards, but not points as the offense stalled a bit.

The Hog defense will have a slew of problems with the Jayhawk attack, but the backfield will keep on pounding away with KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders combining for over 150 rushing yards.

Great coaching, lots of offense, lots of scoring, lots of momentum swings with two teams looking to make a statement with a ton of effort from the guys who are there. It’s going to be what you want in a bowl game.

Kansas vs Arkansas AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Arkansas 38, Kansas 34

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 69

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

AutoZone Liberty Bowl History

Dec. 28, 2021 Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Dec. 31, 2020 West Virginia 24, Army 21

Dec. 31, 2019 Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Dec. 31, 2018 Oklahoma State 38, Missouri 33

Dec. 30, 2018 Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

Dec. 30, 2017 Georgia 31, TCU 23

Jan. 2, 2016 Arkansas 45 Kansas State 23

Dec. 29, 2014 Texas A&M 45 West Virginia 37

Dec. 31, 2013 Mississippi State 44 Rice 7

Dec. 31, 2012 Tulsa 31 Iowa State 17

Dec. 31, 2011 Cincinnati 31 Vanderbilt 24

Dec. 31, 2010 UCF 10 Georgia 6

Jan. 2, 2010 Arkansas 20 East Carolina 17 (OT)

Jan. 2, 2009 Kentucky 25 East Carolina 19

Dec. 29, 2007 Mississippi State 10 UCF 3

Dec. 29, 2006 South Carolina 44 Houston 36

Dec. 31, 2005 Tulsa 31 Fresno State 24

Dec. 31, 2004 Louisville 44 Boise State 40

Dec. 31, 2003 Utah 17 Southern Miss 0

Dec. 31, 2002 TCU 25 Colorado State 3

Dec. 31, 2001 Louisville 28 BYU 10

Dec. 29, 2000 Colorado State 22 Louisville 17

Dec. 31, 1999 Southern Miss 23 Colorado State 17

Dec. 31, 1998 Tulane 41 BYU 27

Dec. 31, 1997 Southern Miss 41 Pittsburgh 7

Dec. 27, 1996 Syracuse 30 Houston 17

Dec. 30, 1995 East Carolina 19 Stanford 13

Dec. 31, 1994 Illinois 30 East Carolina 0

Dec. 28, 1993 Louisville 18 Michigan State 7

Dec. 31, 1992 Mississippi 13 Air Force 0

Dec. 29, 1991 Air Force 38 Mississippi State 15

Dec. 27, 1990 Air Force 23 Ohio State 11

Dec. 29, 1989 Mississippi 42 Air Force 29

Dec. 28, 1988 Indiana 34 South Carolina 10

Dec. 29, 1987 Georgia 20 Arkansas 17

Dec. 29, 1986 Tennessee 21 Minnesota 14

Dec. 27, 1985 Baylor 21 LSU 7

Dec. 27, 1984 Auburn 21 Arkansas 15

Dec. 29, 1983 Notre Dame 19 Boston College 18

Dec. 29, 1982 Alabama 21 Illinois 15

Dec. 30, 1981 Ohio State 31 Navy 28

Dec. 27, 1980 Purdue 28 Missouri 25

Dec. 22, 1979 Penn State 9 Tulane 6

Dec. 23, 1978 Missouri 20 LSU 15

Dec. 19, 1977 Nebraska 21 North Carolina 17

Dec. 20, 1976 Alabama 36 UCLA 6

Dec. 22, 1975 USC 20 Texas A&M 0

Dec. 16, 1974 Tennessee 7 Maryland 3

Dec. 17, 1973 N.C. State 31 Kansas 18

Dec. 18, 1972 Georgia Tech 31 Iowa State 30

Dec. 20, 1971 Tennessee 14 Arkansas 13

Dec. 12, 1970 Tulane 17 Colorado 3

Dec. 13, 1969 Colorado 47 Alabama 33

Dec. 14, 1968 Mississippi 34 Virginia Tech 17

Dec. 16, 1967 N.C. State 14 Georgia 7

Dec. 10, 1966 Miami 14 Virginia Tech 7

Dec. 18, 1965 Mississippi 13 Auburn 7

Dec. 19, 1964 Utah 32 West Virginia 6

Dec. 21, 1963 Mississippi State 16 N.C. State 12

Dec. 15, 1962 Oregon State 6 Villanova 0

Dec. 16, 1961 Syracuse 15 Miami 14

Dec. 20, 1960 Penn State 41 Oregon 12

Dec. 19, 1959 Penn State 7 Alabama 0

– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions

