Kansas State football tight end Ben Sinnott talks to reporters after the Iowa State game

Kansas State football tight end Ben Sinnott talks to reporters after the 2023 regular-season finale against Iowa State, his final game as a Wildcat.
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
It's been a rough start to the season for Aaron Judge.
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Scherzer is recovering from offseason back surgery.
Former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Roman Gabriel died at the age of 83. He was the NFL MVP in 1969.
Retiring New York Yankees broadcaster was honored before the team's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Sterling said he was tired after 64 years at the mic.
We break down the first-round series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans and make our prediction.
García signed with the Astros in 2016 as a 16-year-old international signing.
We break down the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat and make our prediction.
Skenes has struck out 27 in 12 2/3 scoreless innings pitched at Triple-A so far this season.
Who is the biggest threat to the Celtics in the East? The Nuggets in the West? And which team will be crowned champion? Our writers weigh in.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Jeffrey Kessler is the lead attorney in what is shaping up to be the most revolutionary case in NCAA history.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
The 31-year-old Booser recorded an inning of relief Friday against the Pirates.
Chapman signed a $10.5 million deal with the Pirates this past offseason.
Jaden Rashada's college career has been a wild ride so far.
The Los Angeles Clippers announced first-come, first-serve season tickets for the special fan section, called "The Wall," in their new arena next season.
The Knicks get a tough matchup as the No. 2 seed in the East.
While it’s true that NBA stars played more in the regular season as a whole, the real test is upon us at the start of the playoffs.
We break down the first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers and make our series prediction.