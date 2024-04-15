Kansas State basketball signs versatile big guard CJ Jones from transfer portal

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball has doubled its transfer portal haul for the 2024-25 season while adding some size to its backcourt.

CJ Jones, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Illinois-Chicago, announced his commitment to the Wildcats and K-State confirmed Monday that he has signed.

Jones, from East St. Louis, Illinois, is coach Jerome Tang's second portal pickup this cycle, joining former Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel. As a sophomore this past season, he averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7%, including 37.8% from 3-point range.

K-State had targeted Jones early on, and they wrapped up his recruitment during a campus visit to Manhattan this past weekend. He gives the Wildcats length and versatility at shooting guard, where they lost starter Cam Carter to LSU in the portal last month.

With the addition of McDaniel, who averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists as a sophomore at Michigan, the Wildcats now are in good shape at guard. Dai Dai Ames, who started the last 13 games as a true freshman, is back along with sophomore-to-be R.J. Jones and possibly super-senior Ques Glover.

Illinois-Chicago Flames guard CJ Jones (3) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin (30)

McDaniel and CJ Jones should fill the void left by guard Tylor Perry (graduation) and Carter, last year's two leading scorers.

If all the eligible players from last year's team return, Tang still has three scholarships to give. His focus now shifts to the frontcourt, where the Wildcats lost centers Jerrell Colbert (portal) and Will McNair (graduation).

In addition to Jones, K-State entertained Baba Miller, a skilled 6-11, 204-pound forward from Florida State, on a recruiting visit over the weekend. He started 32 games as a sophomore for the Seminoles, averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Oumar Ballo, a 7-foot Arizona transfer, is scheduled to visit this weekend, and they continue to pursue 6-11 Rutgers post player Clifford Omuruyi. Junior Arthur Kaluma (14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds) and 6-9 senior post David N'Guessan (7.7, 6.8 rebounds) are expected to return along with 6-7 freshmen Macaleab Rich and Taj Manning.

The Wildcats did lose out on one big man when 6-8 North Carolina-Greensboro forward Mikeal Brown-Jones signed with Mississippi.

