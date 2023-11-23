Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Central Arkansas at Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball returns home Wednesday to face Central Arkansas in the first of four straight games at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (3-2) finished second in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship last weekend, falling to Miami, 91-83, in the finals Sunday after scoring a 73-70 overtime victory against Providence in Friday's semifinals.

Central Arkansas (1-4) last played on Monday at Southeast Missouri State and lost, 70-68.

K-State will again be without forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who is serving an indefinite suspension, and guard Ques Glover who is out six to eight weeks with a knee injury. The Wildcats do get freshman guard Dai Dai Ames back after he was suspended for the Miami game as the result of a scuffle in the closing seconds against Providence.

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 27

Tonight's starting lineups

K-State's starters tonight against Central Arkansas are David N'Guessan, Tylor Perry, Cam Carter, Will McNair and Arthur Kaluma.

For Central Arkansas, Johannes Kirsipuu, Masai Olowokere, Cark Daughtery, Tucker Anderson and Elias Cato.

