Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finish

- Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finishRelive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Larson battle Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that came to a head on the final lap in overtime, resulting in an exciting photo finish. The margin of victory was 0.001, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.13:03Now PlayingPaused
- Sportsworks 5-5-24 -- Dan, Wojo, and Stoney discuss the Tigers, NBA, Pistons, NHL, and Red WingsDan Miller was joined at the Roundtable by Mike Stone and Bob Wojnowski to discuss the current state of the Tigers plus the NBA and NHL Playoffs and how the Pistons and Red Wings can improve so they are also playing at this time of year.13:39Now PlayingPaused
Dansby Swanson snaps month-long offensive drought with home run vs. BrewersCubs' Dansby Swanson hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday afternoon, snapping a month-long offensive drought. After the game, Craig Counsell talked about what Swanson brings every day
