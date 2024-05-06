Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finish

Sportsworks 5-5-24 -- Dan, Wojo, and Stoney discuss the Tigers, NBA, Pistons, NHL, and Red Wings Dan Miller was joined at the Roundtable by Mike Stone and Bob Wojnowski to discuss the current state of the Tigers plus the NBA and NHL Playoffs and how the Pistons and Red Wings can improve so they are also playing at this time of year.

