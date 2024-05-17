Kansas Jayhawks Q&A: Let’s talk about Jaxson Robinson and KU’s rising sophomores

As the Kansas Jayhawks continue to fill in their next men’s basketball roster, all eyes are on rising sophomores Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell.

Both players told The Star they wouldn’t enter the transfer portal after KU’s season-ending loss to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

And true to their word, each remains a Jayhawk.

KU’s guard group will be loaded next season. Dajuan Harris and former Wisconsin star AJ Storr are expected starters, and portal additions Rylan Griffen and Zeke Mayo join Jackson and McDowell at the guard positions.

In other words, Jackson and McDowell have their work cut out for them if they hope to earn rotation minutes in 2024-25.

After a tumultuous year that saw him lose his starting spot in January, Jackson kept a positive attitude. He’s also dead-set on improving.

“I came in with the (mindset of) whatever happens, happens,” Jackson told The Star at the Big 12 Tournament. “This program under coach Self has a great history of developing players and teaching them the fundamentals. I feel that’s what I need.”

Meanwhile, McDowell came off the bench averaging 1.8 points in 7.2 minutes per game.

“I’m going to be a whole different beast (next season),” he said.

In this day and age of instant gratification, it’s easy to enter the transfer portal and look for better options. There’s something to be said for a players taking some lumps and fighting for minutes, even if they aren’t guaranteed.

Both of those guys are talented players. And based on their work ethic, they could very well make major leaps in their sophomore seasons.

I look forward to seeing what sort of minutes they earn next season.

With that, let’s get to another Kansas Jayhawks Q&A …

Seeing a lot of rumors about us trying to land Jaxson Robinson. Is there even room for another scoring wing? @daytona_jr

There’s no such thing as too much talent. After Riley Kugel’s exit from the picture, a key bench spot remains.

Not to mention this: The likelihood that Johnny Furhpy will exit the NBA Draft pool and return to school seems to shrink a bit more each day. So guard/wing minutes are available.

BYU guard Jaxson Robinson would be an ideal fit for KU for many reasons. The 6-foot-7 wing from Oklahoma averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Robinson also earned Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and honorable mention All-Big 12. Despite starting in just six games, he had five with 20 points or more.

He’s currently at the NBA Combine, receiving feedback from teams. It’s no secret the Jayhawks want Robinson, with multiple reports saying coach Bill Self is at the NBA Combine to watch him.

If KU lands him, the Jayhawks get a guard/wing combo. And this is a team that desperately needs another wing — especially if Furphy doesn’t come back. Plus, Robinson’s 3-point shooting is a major strength ... and last season’s Jayhawks lacked reliable shooters.

Any updates on the health of JD6? @HowieErenberg

After playing just a bit in KU’s spring game, QB Jalon Daniels is still slowly returning from his back injury. He posted some Instagram stories recently that showed him working on his running and cutting. And he looked nearly as agile as we remember. That’s a great sign.

As fall football practice starts in August, I anticipate that Daniels will slowly ramp up the number of reps he takes.

Any update on when the schedule might be released? @HowieErenberg

Based on last year, the non-conference schedule should be released in June. KU’s Big 12 schedule will come out in September. Remember, the Jayhawks will play 20 league games this season.

What’s the latest on the center from Texas A&M? @crimson_blu_cru

The Jayhawks are certainly interested in former five-star football recruit Bryce Foster. That said, he’s a hot commodity elsewhere, too, according to multiple reports.

Foster has yet to visit Lawrence, according to JayhawkSlant. He’d be a huge get for an offensive line that has holes at center and left tackle.

KU lost starting center Mike Novitsky to graduation, left tackle Dominick Puni to the NFL and guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams to Texas A&M. Coach Lance Leipold did add former Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring to his roster in early May.

Landing Foster now would be a huge gain for Leipold and company. Until Foster makes an official visit to campus, though, it’s hard to see KU building any major momentum toward securing his services.