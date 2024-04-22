Will any Kansas Jayhawks be chosen during this week’s 3-day NFL Draft in Detroit?

Two members of the 2023 Kansas Jayhawks football team that went 9-4 and won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl are expected to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft this week in Detroit.

Ahead of the Thursday-Saturday draft, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter (in his latest mock draft Friday) has KU defensive lineman Austin Booker listed as a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams (No. 83 overall) and offensive lineman Dominick Puni a fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders (No. 152 overall).

Round 1 of the draft is Thursday night; Rounds 2 and 3 are Friday and the final four rounds take place on Saturday.

The Jayhawks last had a player drafted in 2022: linebacker Kyron Johnson, who was a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Offensive lineman Hakeem Adenji, currently with the Cleveland Browns, was a sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 and defensive end Dorance Armstrong, currently with the Washington Commanders, was a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

If a Jayhawk is taken in the third round, he would become KU’s highest-drafted player since Aqib Talib was selected by Tampa Bay in Round 1 (No. 20 overall) in 2008. Like Armstrong, defensive back Darrell Stuckey was a fourth-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2010.

Here’s the outlook for Booker and Puni as draft week begins:

Austin Booker, 6-4.5, 240

RS-sophomore, DL, Greenwood, Indiana

Started his career at Minnesota, then transferred to KU before the start of the 2023 season.

He led the Jayhawks in sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (12). The first-team all-Big 12 pick and Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year finished the season with 56 tackles, fourth-most on the team, and two forced fumbles, which tied him for the team lead with JB Brown.

He was labeled a “guy you need to know,” by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

“He’s just scratched the surface of what he can be in the National Football League,” Kiper said of Booker in a video conversation with ESPN’s Field Yates.

“I just hope I get picked as high as possible,” Booker told colleague Jesse Newell of The Star. “That’s just been the dream since I was young.”

Booker was one of 50 defensive linemen invited to the NFL Combine this year. In all, 43 defensive linemen were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to Indystar.com, here are Booker’s strengths: “Quick at the snap; possesses basketball-player wingspan with a frame that is sure to add more mass; willing run defender who pursues well; high motor.”

And his weaknesses, per Indystar.com: “Will need to add bulk; needs more experience and learn more pass rushing moves; could struggle against downhill run attacks without trying to elude blocks.”

Dominick Puni, 6-5, 313

Senior, OL, St. Charles, Missouri

Puni spent four seasons at Central Missouri before heading to KU in 2022.

He started at left guard for the Jayhawks in 2022 and played left tackle in 2023. At the Senior Bowl, he even played some center.

Puni last season did not allow a quarterback hit or sack and was named first-team All-Big 12.

“My years at Kansas were great,” he told Jayhawkslant.com. “They helped me prepare in every single way. The first thing I did there was summer training with the team. And as soon as I met coach (Lance) Leipold, he got on me right away.

“The O-line helped me get in there, so I was good with the room. And then right in the fall camp, the coaches really just gave me a chance, and that’s really all I needed.”

It’s believed an NFL team could use Puni at tackle, guard, or center.

NFLcom’s overview of Puni reads: “Guard prospect with good size and nimble feet whose pass protection is ahead of his run blocking at this stage. Puni has a proportional, well-built frame but is much better on the move and playing with angles and positioning than he is at pushing defenders around.

“Puni plays with excellent feel for arm extension and maintains his feel for pass rushers. His mirror and hand placement stymie simple rush approaches, but inconsistent body control could be an issue for him against athletic sub-package rushers. Puni appears to have middle-round value but future starting talent for a move-oriented scheme.”

The analysis continued: “He has “nimble feet to pull, find second-level angles or adjust to moving targets in space. Good posture and footwork to slide, secure and climb on work-up blocks. Excels in timing up his hands to gain optimal arm extension. Keeps a stiff punch extended to rob rusher of his operation space. Good feel for independent hands to handle counters and spin moves.

“Will need to bring his pad level down to stay connected to NFL defenders. Below-average lower-body strength to create push off the ball. Needs to play with wider base to improve block sustain across the board. Body control fades when facing athletic rushers.”

Final pre-draft thoughts ...

Could any other Jayhawks be drafted, or perhaps sign free-agent contracts at the conclusion of the draft?

