Kansas football vs. UCF live score updates: Jayhawks welcome Knights to Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 season continues Saturday, at home, with a Big 12 Conference game against UCF.

The Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming into the game off of a loss on the road against now-No. 4 Texas. The Knights (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) are coming into the game off of a loss at home against Baylor. Kansas has yet to lose at home this season.

Will Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold lead his team to a bounce-back win against UCF? Will junior Jalon Daniels or redshirt senior Jason Bean start at quarterback for Kansas? UCF is expected to be a challenging opponent.

Follow along for updates as the 3:00 p.m.-scheduled kickoff inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approaches:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. UCF

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

TV: FOX

Betting odds: UCF by two points

Kansas football vs. UCF live score updates

Check back for updates on the score from this game between Kansas and UCF.

