Kansas City, Kansas police seek help to find missing 68-year-old man

Police are asking the public for help with locating a 68-year-old missing man last seen Monday afternoon leaving his Kansas City, Kansas, home.

William Mance was last known to be in the area of 44th Avenue and Lloyd Street around 2:20 p.m., police said in a news release. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, red shorts, green flip flops, glasses and a chain.

Mance has dementia and occasionally has a tough time communicating with others, police said.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is encouraging anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 911.