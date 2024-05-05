Kansas City Current remain unbeaten with weather-delayed tie vs. Dash in Houston

The Kansas City Current took a 1-0 lead into an extended weather delay during Sunday afternoon’s National Women’s Soccer League match in Houston.

It didn’t last, but the visitors’ unbeaten start to the 2024 season continued.

Temwa Chawinga scored her second goal of the season to give the Current a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. After the lengthy weather stoppage — Houston has been experiencing torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding — Amanda West scored a 71st-minute equalizer for the Dash.

And that’s how this NWSL match ended, in a 1-1 draw.

This story will be updated.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.