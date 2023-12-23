Kansas basketball vs. Yale live score updates: Jayhawks continue non-conference play
LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Friday with a non-conference matchup at home against Yale.
The No. 2 Jayhawks (10-1) are coming in off of a win on the road against Indiana. The Bulldogs (7-5) are coming in off of a win on the road against Quinnipiac. It’s another opportunity for Kansas to develop ahead of Big 12 Conference play.
Follow along for updates from the game:
Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Yale
Tip-off: 7 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Dec. 22
TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+
Betting odds: Kansas by 15 points
Kansas basketball vs. Yale live score updates
HALFTIME: Yale 33, Kansas 32
Halftime in Lawrence#kubball pic.twitter.com/dsjzNtAwEm
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023
Yale leads 27-21 with 4:08 left in 1st half
Some life in the building, but #kubball still trails pic.twitter.com/fq6etnA6Mq
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023
Yale leads 25-14 with 6:19 left in 1st half
Yikes.#kubball pic.twitter.com/D6g03VFFMl
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023
Yale leads 17-14 with 7:55 left in 1st half
Yale leads 17-14 with 7:55 left in the first half#kubball pic.twitter.com/t4o5EpZlyC
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023
Yale leads 15-11 with 11:34 left in 1st half
#kubball trails 15-11 with 11:34 left in the first half.
Slow start has continued. Bill seems frustrated, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/b6cGt6PVzY
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023
Yale leads 6-5 with 15:52 left in 1st half
#kubball trails 6-5 with 15:52 left in the first half.
Slow start. pic.twitter.com/0MoHy6Bgsa
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023
Pregame
Here are the starters
Here are the projected starters for tonight's #kubball game.
No opt-outs that I can see. pic.twitter.com/tZWOCtB8rX
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023
