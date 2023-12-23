Kansas basketball vs. Yale live score updates: Jayhawks continue non-conference play

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Friday with a non-conference matchup at home against Yale.

The No. 2 Jayhawks (10-1) are coming in off of a win on the road against Indiana. The Bulldogs (7-5) are coming in off of a win on the road against Quinnipiac. It’s another opportunity for Kansas to develop ahead of Big 12 Conference play.

Follow along for updates from the game:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Yale

Tip-off: 7 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Dec. 22

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Betting odds: Kansas by 15 points

Kansas basketball vs. Yale live score updates

HALFTIME: Yale 33, Kansas 32

Yale leads 27-21 with 4:08 left in 1st half

Some life in the building, but #kubball still trails pic.twitter.com/fq6etnA6Mq — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023

Yale leads 25-14 with 6:19 left in 1st half

Yale leads 17-14 with 7:55 left in 1st half

Yale leads 17-14 with 7:55 left in the first half#kubball pic.twitter.com/t4o5EpZlyC — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023

Yale leads 15-11 with 11:34 left in 1st half

#kubball trails 15-11 with 11:34 left in the first half.



Slow start has continued. Bill seems frustrated, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/b6cGt6PVzY — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023

Yale leads 6-5 with 15:52 left in 1st half

#kubball trails 6-5 with 15:52 left in the first half.



Slow start. pic.twitter.com/0MoHy6Bgsa — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023

Pregame

Here are the starters

Here are the projected starters for tonight's #kubball game.



No opt-outs that I can see. pic.twitter.com/tZWOCtB8rX — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 23, 2023

