- Jalen Brunson talks disappointing Knicks Game 6 loss, Josh Hart injury, Game 7 'desperation'While Knicks guard Jalen Brunson credited the Pacers for playing a strong game, he also stated "there is no excuse" for the team's performance in their Game 6 loss. Brunson also touched on Josh Hart's injury which forced him out of the game though he later returned. He assumes Hart will play on Sunday saying, "it's Game 7."4:09Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
- Knicks-Pacers makes Sunday Funday a nailbiter for NY fansKnicks-Pacers goes all the way to a taxing Game 7 on Sunday at a presumably raucous MSG. What happened to the Knicks in Game 6, what is the status of Josh Hart and what are the keys to the Knicks winning on Sunday and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals?11:56Now PlayingPaused
Kansas baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald reacts to Big 12 tournament win against Kansas State
Check out what Kansas baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald and his players had to say Tuesday after a Big 12 Conference tournament win against Kansas State.