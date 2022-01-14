Kamaru Usman predicts Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal winner ahead of UFC 272 grudge match

Kamaru Usman has offered his prediction for the main event of UFC 272 in March, with friends-turned-rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington set to go head-to-head.

Usman has successfully defended the UFC welterweight title against both men twice, most recently outpointing Covington in November.

While Usman’s rivalries with both fighters have been somewhat intense, they do not compare to the dynamic between Masvidal and Covington, whom fans have wanted to see compete in a grudge match for a number of years.

Per the Mirror, Usman was asked to predict the winner of that fight on Snapchat, and the Nigerian-American simply replied: “Colby.”

Usman stopped Covington in the fifth round of their first in-ring meeting, in December 2019, before beating the American via decision in their rematch.

After the first of those clashes and before the second, Usman twice defeated Masvidal – either side of a win against Gilbert Burns.

In the first fight, Usman outpointed Masvidal, before knocking him out cold in the second round of their rematch last April.