Kai Jones requests trade from Charlotte Hornets

Kai Jones — the Charlotte Hornets big man who has been away from the team during training camp for “personal reasons” — has requested a trade, he announced on social media Monday.

I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE — Kai Jones (@242_jones) October 9, 2023

Done talking to people that cloud my heart I was goat from the start — Kai Jones (@242_jones) October 9, 2023

Jones can make this demand, but it's next to impossible to see a team stepping up to make a deal considering Jones' concerning offseason social media posts and the fact he has not established himself as an NBA rotation player (he is third on the Hornets depth chart). It is more likely the Hornets will not pick up Jones' $4.7 million option for next season, waive him (he is owed $3 million this season), and make him a free agent. If Jones were a free agent, it is hard to imagine another team taking a chance and signing him at this time. Jones averaged seven points and two rebounds averaging less than 10 minutes a game for the Hornets last season.

Jones made a series of bizarre social media posts this summer, some calling out teammates. One was a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) where Jones suggested he was a better player than Charlotte star LaMelo Ball or No. 2 pick Brandon Miller, and said he could beat LeBron James one-on-one. Jones then criticized teammate Mark Williams, the Hornets center who starts ahead of him.

IM GOD ☮️ — Kai Jones (@242_jones) September 30, 2023

All of this led all his teammates to unfollow him on social media.

Jones' saga will continue. Let's hope he is okay and, if he needs it, getting help.

