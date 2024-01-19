Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross questionable for Chiefs-Bills

The Chiefs may have receiver Kadarius Toney available when they play the Bills on Sunday.

Toney and fellow receiver Justyn Ross are both questionable for the divisional round.

Toney (hip/ankle) and Ross (hamstring) were both limited in all three practices this week.

Toney has not played since the Week 15 win over the Patriots. He had 27 receptions for 169 yards with a touchdown in 13 regular season games. He also had 31 yards on 11 carries.

Ross played 10 games this year and caught six passes for 53 yards.

Head coach Andy Reid noted in his press conference earlier on Friday that defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and offensive lineman Wanya Morris (concussion) are out. Additionally, receiver Skyy Moore (knee) won’t be activated off of injured reserve after tweaking his knee during Thursday’s practice.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist), safety Deon Bush (elbow), tight end Noah Gray (rib), defensive end Charles Omenihu (hamstring), receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), and linebacker Willie Gay (neck) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.