K-State golfer advances to NCAA Championship

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – For the first time since 2003, K-State women’s golf will play at the top college competition.

Carla Bernat advanced to the NCAA Championship on Wednesday following a 7-under par 209 three-round performance.

Bernat finished as the lowest-scoring individual on a non-advancing team at the Bryan Regional, which was good enough for third place and a ticket to championship.

This isn’t the first big honor for Bernat this season, as she was selected to play at Augusta National, the home course of The Masters, a week before the golf bucket-list site hosted the big event.

The 2024 NCAA Championship takes place May 17-19 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

