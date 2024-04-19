Advertisement

Juventus rescues late point in draw with Cagliari in Serie A

Associated Press
  • Lazio coach Igor Tudor, left, and Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino greet each other ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Lazio at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)
  • Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson, left, fights for the ball with Lazio's Luis Alberto, number 10, during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Lazio at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)
  • Genoa's Djed Spence, left, fights for the ball with Lazio's Manuel Lazzari during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Lazio at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)
  • Cagliari's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Juventus at the Unipol Domus stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Gianluca Zuddas/LaPresse via AP)
  • Cagliari's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Juventus at the Unipol Domus stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Gianluca Zuddas/LaPresse via AP)
  • Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Juventus at the Unipol Domus stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Gianluca Zuddas/LaPresse via AP)
  • Cagliari's coach Claudio Ranieri follows the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Juventus at the Unipol Domus stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Gianluca Zuddas/LaPresse via AP)
GENOA, Italy (AP) — Cagliari scored two first-half penalties but gave up a late own goal for Juventus to draw 2-2 in a thrilling Serie A game on Friday.

Gianluca Gaetano opened the scoring for the home side after half an hour and Yerry Mina got a second with an almost identical spot kick six minutes later.

Juventus had a first-half goal from Dušan Vlahović disallowed after a video review but the Serbian forward got one back in the 61st minute with a swerving free kick.

Just when it looked like Cagliari would get the win and distance itself from the relegation zone, Alberto Dossena put the ball into his own net with three minutes left.

Juventus was five points behind second-placed AC Milan and 19 behind champion-elect Inter Milan. Juve has won only one of its last seven league games.

Cagliari was five points above the relegation zone but still in a dogfight.

Only six points separated Sassuolo in 19th place and Lecce in 13th.

With Salernitana almost certainly going down, two others will join it.

A second-half goal from Luis Alberto gave Lazio a 1-0 win at Genoa and moved the capital club into sixth and within touching distance of a Champions League spot.

The result snapped Genoa’s four-game unbeaten run and was another good result for a visitor which has won four of its last five league games.

Lazio was one place and one point ahead of Atalanta, which has two games in hand.

The top five teams in Serie A are guaranteed a place in next year’s expanded 36-team Champions League. Sixth spot could be enough if Roma or Atalanta win the Europa League.

Genoa remained in 10th place.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer