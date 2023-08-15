Justyn Ross suffers an injury during practice, per reports

Former Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross has received tremendous hype this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Ross has suffered another injury.

There is no word on the severity of his injury yet, only that he hurt his leg/hamstring and was “carted” off the practice field Tuesday. Carted off can be a bit misleading, however, as reports indicate that Ross was able to walk to the medical tent and hop in the front of the cart to head to the locker room. Hopefully, this is a sign that Ross’ injury isn’t too bad.

The former Tiger has been making waves in camp and scored his first NFL touchdown in the Chiefs’ last preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. We now wait for further information on Ross’ injury.

#Chiefs WR Justyn Ross was carted off at practice today with a leg/hamstring injury, per HC Andy Reid. They don't have a full update yet on what happened. pic.twitter.com/IGMYli34mR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 15, 2023

Justyn Ross – Walked into the medical tent, then several reports indicate he got into the front seat of the cart and drove him up to the facility.

Once again the “carted off” tweets making it appear worse than it probably is. https://t.co/jZ1zLXpl9y — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire