Justin Widhalm | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Profile

Associated Press

Nine years after Zach Parise and Ryan Suter signed twin contracts together worth nearly $200 million with the Minnesota Wild, they are being bought out together in a stunning turn of events early in the NHL offseason. General manager Bill Guerin made the announcement Tuesday that the team is buying out the final four years of each player's contract, which were originally structured to last 13 years. Parise and Suter will enter free agency at the same time July 28.