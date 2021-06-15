Justin Skule clears waivers, reverts to 49ers’ Injured Reserve

The 49ers last year lost a contributor when they waived/injured defensive back DJ Reed with a chest injury, only to see him get scooped off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks. There won’t be a repeat situation with offensive tackle Justin Skule, who was waived/injured with a torn ACL.

Skule, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, cleared waivers and will now revert to the 49ers’ Injured Reserve.

While on IR, Skule will be able to rehab at the 49ers’ facility and stay with the club without counting against the roster limits. Senio Kelemete was signed to replace him on the 90-man roster.

Skule was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and saw action in 31 games with 12 starts across his first two seasons. He figured this year to be in the mix as a versatile reserve who can play tackle and guard. With one year left on his rookie contract after this season, Skule could return to battling for the same role in 2022.