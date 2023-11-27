Justin Jefferson officially downgraded to out, Vikings elevate Anthony Barr

Justin Jefferson's return will officially have to wait.

The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that the star receiver has been downgraded to out with his hamstring injury.

News that Jefferson wouldn't play in Monday night's game initially dropped from multiple reporters earlier in the day.

Jefferson has been out since the Oct. 8 loss to the Chiefs. He’s caught 36 passes for 571 yards with three touchdowns. With the Vikings on their bye next week, Jefferson will likely be back for the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Raiders.

The Vikings also elevated linebacker Anthony Barr for the Monday’s game against the Bears. He played 12 defensive snaps in the Week 11 loss to the Broncos.