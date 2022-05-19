Justin Hollins confident in Rams’ edge rushers, doesn’t feel help is needed

The Los Angeles Rams did what they could to retain Von Miller this offseason after acquiring him in a trade with the Denver Broncos mid-season, but he ultimately picked the Buffalo Bills in free agency. The Bills threw a $120 million deal at the All-Pro pass rusher, believing he would put them over the top as Super Bowl contenders.

That departure left the Rams much thinner at outside linebacker. Leonard Floyd is going to be one of the starters, but the other spot is very much up for grabs. Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis are the top candidates to take Miller’s spot, though a trade or free-agent signing should never be ruled out with Les Snead and Sean McVay.

If Hollins has any say, he doesn’t think they need any outside help at edge rusher. He’s confident in the group they have, including himself.

"I don't think we need to go find anybody new, nothing like that. It would be kind of crazy if I said we did anyway. I think we'll be just fine. We were fine before." –Rams edge rusher Justin Hollins on the Rams' edge rushing group post-Von Miller — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 19, 2022

Hollins and Lewis are solid players, but they’re also injury prone. Both missed a good chunk of the 2021 with injuries, and Lewis’ recurring knee issues go back to his college days.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s departure left the Rams with even less depth, though Chris Garrett and Daniel Hardy might have a chance to capitalize as role players.

There’s still reason for concern with the Rams’ pass-rushing group behind Floyd, and it’ll be something to monitor throughout the summer.