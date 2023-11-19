Justin Herbert's 18th TD pass of 2023 gives L.A. 10-7 lead over Green Bay

Justin Herbert is heating up.

After throwing four touchdowns last week, Herbert and the Chargers were able to score on a 51-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to take a 10-7 lead over the Packers.

Herbert found tight end Stone Smartt wide open on the right side of the field, with Smartt running 34 yards after making the catch for the score.

It was the first touchdown of Smartt's career.

Herbert has now thrown 18 touchdown passes to just five interceptions on the season.

Early on, the game has the makings of a potential shootout. Green Bay had taken a 7-3 lead with receiver Jayden Reed's 32-yard touchdown run on the previous drive.