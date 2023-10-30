Justin Herbert throws second touchdown, Chargers lead Bears 14-0

So far, the Bears have no answer for Justin Herbert.

The Chargers quarterback has started Sunday night's game 11-of-11 for 120 yards, throwing his second touchdown to cap Los Angeles' second drive for a 14-0 lead.

Herbert found receiver Simi Fehoko over the middle on third-and-3 for a 9-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown of Fehoko's career.

Running back Austin Ekeler has also been productive in the passing game, catching four passes for 68 yards. He’s rushed three times for 11 yards.

The Chargers are averaging 7.7 yards per play and have converted the only two third downs they’ve faced.

But L.A. receiver Josh Palmer had to exit the game with an apparent leg injury with 3:07 left in the first quarter. Palmer entered the game questionable with a knee issue after he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was limited on Friday.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was also shaken up after a second-down catch by Ekeler. He walked off the field with trainers.

UPDATE 9:13 p.m. ET: Josh Palmer has reentered the game after spending some time in the blue medical tent early in the second quarter.