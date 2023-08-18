Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not play Saturday against the Colts, coach Matt Eberflus announced Thursday.

Fields played seven snaps in the first preseason game, and he could play the final preseason game against the Bills on Aug. 26.

But the Bears held joint practices with the Colts this week, and Eberflus and the coaching staff felt Fields got enough work for this week.

All three of Fields' pass attempts in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans were behind the line of scrimmage, but he ended up with 129 yards and two touchdowns as DJ Moore went 62 yards on a screen pass and Khalil Herbert took a checkdown 56 yards.

Fields passed for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 15 games last season, while running for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Fields sitting out Saturday, PJ Walker, Nathan Peterman and possibly Tyson Bagent will see more snaps this week.