Justin Fields fully participates in practice again, has no injury designation for Sunday

All signs have pointed to quarterback Justin Fields making his return to the Bears lineup for this Sunday's game against the Lions and the Bears all but confirmed it on Friday.

Fields practiced fully for the third straight day and he received no injury designation for the game. Fields has missed the last games with a right thumb injury, but has been trending toward a return against the Lions for the last couple of weeks.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) did not practice on Friday and he is the only Bear ruled out for this weekend.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), running back D'Onta Foreman (ankle), and linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle, illness) are listed as questionable to be in the lineup for Chicago.