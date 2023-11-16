Justin Fields fully participates again in Bears practice

Everything continues to be on track for Bears quarterback Justin Fields to return to play this weekend against the Lions.

Fields was again a full participant in Thursday's practice after he was listed as full on Wednesday.

After Fields missed the last four games with a thumb injury, head coach Matt Eberflus said in his Wednesday press conference that the plan is to have Fields start on Sunday. Fields himself said his thumb isn’t 100 percent, but it's stable and he feels good.

Returning from injured reserve, running back Khalil Herbert (ankle/shin) was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. Fellow running back D'Onta Foreman (ankle) remained limited.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full.

The Bears added linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) to the injury report as a limited participant. Tight end Marcedes Lewis was also added for a rest day.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) remained a non-participant.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion), offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), and defensive back Terell Smith (illness) all remained full.