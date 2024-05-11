Justin Allgaier powers to Xfinity Series win at Darlington

Justin Allgaier dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, leading 119 of 147 laps to win the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200. With his 24th career Xfinity victory, Allgaier ties Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tommy Houston for 10th all-time in series history.

The No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet held off Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer, who finished second and third, respectively, in South Carolina.

Sam Mayer and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed and Brandon Jones completed the top 10.

After a week off, the Xfinity Series returns to action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25 (FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.