Junior anglers reel in record-setting fish

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — While some people are busy enjoying the sights and sounds of the rodeo, others have taken to the calm waters of the Concho Valley. This peace has paid off for two local junior anglers who have reeled in record-setting catches just days apart.

The first fish was brought in by Kase Hahn. According to a Facebook post made by the Inland Fisheries San Angelo District on April 8, Kase snagged a flathead catfish weighing 2.75 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches long from Lake Nasworthy.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s water body records chart for Lake Nasworthy indicates that there is no standing record for flathead catfish in the junior angler category, potentially placing Kase’s catch as the first record for the fish. Kase will officially have three junior angler water body records at the lake if the catfish is accepted, adding to his record-setting largemouth bass, common carp and longnose gar catches.

Just a day after reporting Kase’s success, another record was set, this time by AJ Leyva. The district announced that AJ had reeled in a largemouth bass weighing 2.7 pounds and measuring 16.5 inches long from the Oakes Street section of the Concho River.

There was no previous record set for largemouth bass in this section of the river, making AJ the first record-holder for the fish. AJ’s catch marks the first new junior angler water body record for the Oakes Street portion of the river since January 2011, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

