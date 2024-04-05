Julius Randle says he re-injured shoulder during rehab weeks ago

Julius Randle tried to get back on the court to help the Knicks make a postseason push, and there was a chance he could have, but the forward says he suffered a setback during the rehab process weeks ago.

In a phone interview with Bleacher Report, Randle said he wanted to let everyone know he did everything to try and return to the team this season before the setback occurred.

"That was my intention, to be playing right now. That's why I didn't opt for surgery when it happened,” he told B/R. “But what caused me to finally go through with getting surgery was about five weeks ago, I went through a full-contact session in pads and re-injured my shoulder. My s--t wasn't stable. I felt like I was in the same state when I first dislocated it, and It's been an uphill battle ever since.”

Randle said he expects to be healthy for the 2024-25 season and the team announced the forward will be re-evaluated in five months.

The All-Star forward was told by specialists that his shoulder wasn’t able to get to a place where he could play, per SNY’s Ian Begley. Randle expanded on what the specialists told him to B/R by saying that one doctor said he was at risk if the shoulder dislocated again, and it could be damaged permanently.

The Knicks and coach Tom Thibodeau were asked for updates on Randle over the months and the setback was not revealed until the forward's comments on Thursday night. The Knicks declined to comment on Randle's quotes, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.

The Knicks are 45-31 after Thursday's win over the King and are now tied with the Orlando Magic for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference -- although the Magic have the tie-breaker. New York has six games remaining on their schedule and are "cautiously optimistic" that OG Anunoby will return.