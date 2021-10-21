Julian Edelman needed to vent about his disappointment in the Patriots

When Julian Edelman got into the media as an NFL analyst, the retired New England Patriots receiver got the go-ahead from Bill Belichick to rip into the team, when necessary.

Apparently, it’s that time.

The Patriots are 2-4 after an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 — two weeks after losing, 19-17, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edelman is not impressed with New England so far this season.

“The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now, and it hurts me to say this. They are not the Patriots,” Edelman said on Paramount+’s “Inside the NFL.” “We are so used to seeing the last 20 years — and I know there’s different players, and this, that, but there’s still a group of guys in there that know how they should play. They need to start playing mistake-free football.

“They’ve had a handful of plays this year where they, if they would have went their way, if they would have taken care of the football, if they didn’t get two blocked punts — hasn’t been done since ’93 in New England — if they would have not thrown an interception, if the linemen didn’t let the quarterback have guys running at him free. … I’m a little venting right now.”

Edelman added: “There needs to be some accountability in those rooms.”

You know it’s bad when Edelman is taking aim at the Patriots.

List