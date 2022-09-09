Would Julian Edelman ever play for a team not named Patriots? Here's his answer

Would Edelman ever play for a team not named Patriots? Here's his answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman seems to be enjoying retirement, but if he did decide to return to the NFL, could he see himself playing for a team not named the New England Patriots?

"Honestly, realistically, no. I can’t see myself playing anywhere else," Edelman told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Friday. "That's how I feel right now."

That's music to Patriots fans' ears, especially with Tom Brady still playing in Tampa Bay.

Patriots Talk: NFL ironman Pete Kendall wonders if the Patriots are playing possum | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Edelman played 11 seasons for the Patriots after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He is one of the best wide receivers in team history and played a pivotal role in helping New England win three Super Bowl titles.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Edelman will unretire like his former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski and Brady. Edelman has stayed pretty busy in retirement, most notably working for Showtime's popular "Inside the NFL" program.

He's also 36 years old, dealt with injuries late in his career and took a lot of hits as a slot receiver.

The Patriots already have strong depth at wide receiver, too.

Even with rookie Tyquan Thornton out six to eight weeks with a collarbone injury, New England has DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne on the depth chart for Week 1. That's a pretty good foursome, in addition to quality tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

The Patriots kick off their 2022 season Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins in Miami.