JuJu Smith-Schuster praises Malik Cunningham as "electric" quarterback, "dangerous player"

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham has spiced up the team's quarterback position.

The former Louisville quarterback has gotten work as both as receiver and a quarterback in his first NFL training camp. After his performance in last week's preseason opener at quarterback, he has been getting more time at the position.

One of his teammates agrees with the approach.

"That dude is electric," receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said, via USA Today. "When the football’s in his hands as a quarterback, he’s a very dangerous player."

He went undrafted in April. But he's making an impact now.

In recent days, Cunningham has gotten first-team reps. While that's not nearly enough to spark a full-blown quarterback controversy, starter Mac Jones isn't sufficiently established to be insulated against possibly being removed from action for a play or two, or more, for Cunningham.

His best season at Louisville came in 2021, with 2,941 passing yards, 1,031 rushing yards, and 39 total touchdowns in 13 games.