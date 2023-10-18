Jude Bellingham: England star casts doubt on Premier League transfer amid Real Madrid succes

Jude Bellingham has cast doubt on the idea of ever playing in the Premier League.

The Real Madrid midfielder is emerging as the great hope of English football after translating his stunning start to life in LaLiga into starring for England.

Excellent against Italy as the Three Lions sealed qualification for Euro 2024, the 20-year-old is one of the in-form players across European football this season.

Bellingham has already scored ten goals in as many appearances for Madrid since joining the club in a £115m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, having also excelled in Germany.

Amassing a huge amount of experience away from the Premier League, the former Birmingham City youngster looks set to lead Madrid’s midfield for years alongside Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde.

It would be a rarity for one of England’s best players never to feature in the country’s top division but it is looking increasingly likely.

The idea of a move to a leading English side has previously been mooted, with Manchester United keen to sign him during his time with boyhood club Birmingham.

Chelsea have also previously been interested in the player but tempting him away from Madrid looks a tall order.

Bellingham himself admits he wants to stay at the club for the next decade or so, making the prospect of one day moving to the Premier League unlikely.

“I am loving football at the minute. My management at club and country are giving me freedom to play it how I see it,” he told Channel 4.

“Since the last few months I have been really working on my timing getting into the box and as I am arriving I am arriving with a big hunger.

“With the big transfer the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance.

“This is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 15 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo basically said this position is where he sees me.”