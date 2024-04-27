Josh Lowe’s return to Rays delayed due to new injury issue

CHICAGO — Josh Lowe won’t be rejoining the Rays this weekend after all.

Lowe was expected to be activated off the injured list and in the lineup Saturday after completing his rehab from a spring training right oblique strain. But that move is now delayed at least a few days, and potentially longer, due to a right hamstring issue.

Lowe said he woke up Friday in Durham, North Carolina, with what he thought was cramping in his hamstring. He still felt tightness after flying to Chicago, then was checked Friday afternoon and again Saturday morning by the team’s medical staff, leading to the decision to not risk further injury by activating him.

Instead of making his season debut against the White Sox, he will fly back to Florida and have an MRI exam on Monday.

“I need to be at 100% coming back for this team right now,” Lowe said. “There’s no point, I can’t come back and afford to hurt myself game 1, and then miss six weeks. I know the importance of what I mean to this lineup and this team, and I can’t afford to come back and blow something out and then miss more time than I already have.

“... That’s what I have to realize, that as much as I want to get back out there and play and help this team, I have to be smart.”

Lowe said didn’t feel anything amiss when playing for Triple-A Durham on Thursday, but he also didn’t feel right when he got up Friday, with soreness in his leg that didn’t go away.

“So, that’s when I kind of questioned what it was and obviously said something,” he said. “We hopefully are getting in front of it.”

Happy to be here

Though right-hander Manuel Rodriguez spent the rest of the 2023 season at Triple-A Durham, he was still excited to be acquired by the Rays last July and embraced their pitching philosophy.

Getting called up Friday after a strong 2024 start with the Bulls was even better.

“I feel amazing,” he said. “This is my dream. I just keep pushing, and now it’s coming true. I’m so grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays. They give me the opportunity to be here. I just want to help my team win. I feel like blessed to be here.”

Miscellany

Yandy Diaz was not in Saturday’s lineup after being hit on the left pinkie finger by a 99.3 mph Michael Kopech pitch in the eighth inning Friday. Cash said he was available if needed off the bench: “He’s good. Totally fine.” ... Longtime TV play-by-play Dewayne Staats is taking this trip off as part of a planned reduced schedule, so Andy Freed joins Brian Anderson in the Bally booth and Doug Waechter pairs with Neil Solondz on radio. … Taj Bradley, out since a spring pectoral muscle strain, is slated for his first rehab start with Durham on Sunday. ... Infielder Yu Chang, who strained an oblique in spring training, was activated and added to the Bulls roster. … The White Sox have a few familiar faces: Bench coach Charlie Montoyo was a longtime Rays minor-league manager and big-league coach, first base coach Jason Bourgeois played for the Rays briefly in 2013, and outfielder Tommy Pham played for them in 2018-19. Also, rookie reliever Jordan Leasure is a product of Riverview High and the University of Tampa.

• • •

