Josh Jacobs wins appeal of $21,855 fine for use of helmet in Giants game

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wanted the NFL to "chill with the BS." Through the appeal process, the NFL has indeed chilled with the BS.

According to Jacobs's agent, Chad Weistling, the appeal process resulted in a rescission of Jacobs's $21,855 fine for lowering his helmet to make forcible contact against an opponent during a Week 9 game against the Giants.

The decision was made by hearing officer Derrick Brooks. it is final and binding on both sides.

Jacobs received an identical fine for a similar play the following week, against the Jets. That fine remains under appeal.

This is a prime example of the fact that the process isn't final until the appeal is resolved. It also shows that the league should be the one announcing the outcome of appeals, since the league now announces all fines. If it doesn't, the player should.

In this case, the player did.